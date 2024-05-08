Number Theory: The voter turnout story so far

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on May 7, published the number of registered voters for the parliamentary constituencies (PCs) which have already voted. While the number of electors for phase three was published on the day of the polling, the number of registered voters for the first and second phases was published with a significant delay. These numbers allow us to answer all questions on voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with much more clarity than was possible earlier. Here is what we know about voter turnout in the 2024 elections.

Among the 78 PCs where the turnout has dropped by more than 5 percentage points, 49 were won by the BJP in 2019, four by BJP’s allies, 13 by the Congress, four by Congress allies, and eight by others. (Reuters)