Number Theory: Why the political contest remains BJP vs Congress

The political crisis facing the Congress in Himachal Pradesh after the shock defeat of its candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state comes soon after its losses in the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh state elections held in late 2023. The second weakened the Congress’s standing within the INDIA bloc, and the first has increased the chances of the Congress not being in power in any north Indian state, something that has not happened before or since June 1991. Irrespective of the nature of outcome of the crisis, it still highlights an important aspect about the nature of India’s political contest -- contrary to what many commentators believe, it is still a BJP versus Congress battle. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Representational image.