Nupur Sharma, suspended BJP leader, takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh in rare public appearance

Nupur Sharma, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was seen taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam of Uttar Pradesh's on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. Nupur Sharma, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, at Maha Kumbh 2025(X/ANI)

Nupur Sharma, who has made very few public appearances since her suspension from BJP which was a result of a massive controversy over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, was seen chanting the name of Lord Shiva.

“Har Har Mahadev,” Nupur Sharma chanted as she took dip at the Sangam.

Nupur Sharma was suspended in June 2022 as the spokesperson for BJP after her remarks on a television show led to a massive row, which also saw followed by violent protests in several parts of India, demanding action against her.

The controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma had also reached overseas, resulting in a diplomatic row as several Islamic countries like Iran and Qatar condemned her remarks.

The Supreme Court had granted protection to Nupur Sharma from arrest in multiple FIRs.

Apart from Nupur Sharma, several other known figures like Isha Ambani of Reliance Industries Limited and actor Raveena Tandon were also seen taking a holy dip at the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is concluding on Wednesday, February 26, with the final major snan on the occassion of Mahashivratri festival. The Mela, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, has recorded a historic turnout of over 62 crore devotees.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Maha Kumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been carried out.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has reportedly set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27.