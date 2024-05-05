Gujarat: Maulvi arrested for threatening to kill Nupur Sharma, BJP MLA Raja Singh. Surat Police reveals details

A man, identified as Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol (27) who offered private tuition on Islam to Muslim children, was arrested by the Surat Police in Gujarat on Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and planning to murder the leader of a Hindu organisation, news agency PTI reported. Bharatiya Janata Party's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol.

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol, who has also worked at a thread factory, also threatened the chief editor of Sudarshan television channel and BJP's Telangana MLA Raja Singh in connivance with his handlers from Pakistan and Nepal.

Anupam Singh Gehlot Sohel Abubakr Timol was found to be conspiring with people from Pakistan and Nepal to offer ₹1 crore 'supari' (contract for killing) and procure weapons from Pakistan to kill the national president of Hindu Sanatan Sangh Upadesh Rana. PTI reported.

"After his detention, we found several objectionable contents in his mobile phones, including the one regarding offering ₹1 crore for the murder of Updesh Rana. For this, he was in continuous touch with persons/numbers from Pakistan and Nepal," PTI quoted Gehlot as saying.

"Timol was also found to be involved in issuing threats to Rana in March this year. The accused used a virtual number from Laos to issue threats to the target by connecting numbers from Pakistan and Nepal in his group call," the police officer said.

Photos and other details found on Sohel Abubakr Timol's phone number show the accused and associates were discussing on a secure app about targeting and threatening editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV Suresh Chavhanke, Nupur Sharma, and Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh, Gehlot said, adding that for this purpose, they were planning to collect funds and procure weapons.

Maulvi arrested in Surat: Details about planning