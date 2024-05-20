Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Voting underway 35 seats, 6.83% voter turnout till 9 am

Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Voting for 35 out of the total 147 assembly seats in Odisha is currently underway in the state, starting at 7 am on Monday. The polling for all 35 seats will continue till 6 pm. Meanwhile, the voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha is also underway, as part of the fifth phase of the 2024 general election. As per the Election Commission schedule, voting is taking place in Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly constituencies falling under these parliamentary seats....Read More

Approximately 79.69 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 9,162 booths located across 7,339 locations. Polling will continue till 6 pm, with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas where voting will conclude earlier, the officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) N B Dhal assured that adequate arrangements have been made for voters' convenience. "Over 79.69 lakh electors are eligible to vote, with 40 candidates contesting for the five Lok Sabha seats and 265 contestants vying for 35 assembly segments," he said.

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Odisha ended on Saturday. A total of 40 candidates are contesting the polls from the Lok Sabha seats while 265 candidates are in the fray for 35 assembly seats in the state. Key candidates from the elections are BJD chief and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

Through these assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik is eyeing his sixth term in office as the chief minister of Odisha, making him the longest serving chief minister of the state.