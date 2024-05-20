Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Voting underway 35 seats, 6.83% voter turnout till 9 am
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Voting for 35 out of the total 147 assembly seats in Odisha is currently underway in the state, starting at 7 am on Monday. The polling for all 35 seats will continue till 6 pm. Meanwhile, the voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha is also underway, as part of the fifth phase of the 2024 general election. As per the Election Commission schedule, voting is taking place in Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly constituencies falling under these parliamentary seats....Read More
Approximately 79.69 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 9,162 booths located across 7,339 locations. Polling will continue till 6 pm, with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas where voting will conclude earlier, the officials said.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) N B Dhal assured that adequate arrangements have been made for voters' convenience. "Over 79.69 lakh electors are eligible to vote, with 40 candidates contesting for the five Lok Sabha seats and 265 contestants vying for 35 assembly segments," he said.
The campaigning for the assembly elections in Odisha ended on Saturday. A total of 40 candidates are contesting the polls from the Lok Sabha seats while 265 candidates are in the fray for 35 assembly seats in the state. Key candidates from the elections are BJD chief and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.
Through these assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik is eyeing his sixth term in office as the chief minister of Odisha, making him the longest serving chief minister of the state.
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: 6.83 percent voter turnout till 9 am
Odisha recorded a total voter turnout of 6.83 percent till 9 am on Monday, May 20.
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: BJD expresses confidence in 2nd phase
On the second phase of Assembly elections, 5T Chairman & BJD leader VK Pandian said, "...People have faith in BJD and BJD will sweep the second phase of elections."
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: BJD's Dilip Tirkey casts vote
BJD candidate from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, Dilip Tirkey said, “I appeal to the people of Sundergarh to come out and cast their vote. It is a festival of democracy and they should participate in it… Seeing the enthusiasm among the people, I can say that the voting percentage will increase here…”
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Key candidates in fray
Prominent leaders whose electoral fate will be decided include Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two assembly segments (Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Bolangir district), six Odisha ministers, BJP MPs Sangeeta Singh Deo and Jual Oram, and former Indian hockey skipper Dilip Tirkey.
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's appeal to voters
PM Narendra Modi took to X to appeal to the voters, “In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting will be held today for 49 seats in 8 states and union territories. I request all the voters of this phase to cast their votes and create a new record of voting. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy.”
Odisha assembly election 2024 LIVE: Voting underway for 35 seats
The voting for 35 assembly seats in Odisha, as well as 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state commenced on 7 am on Monday, May 20.