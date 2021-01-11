Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth ₹64.98 cr
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared assets worth ₹64.98 crore, including movable and immovable property, on Sunday along with his cabinet colleagues, as per a statement.
The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Patnaik on the state CMO website to maintain transparency in public life.
Out of this, the major portion of his asset is an inheritance from the family properties.
Patnaik owned seven bank accounts in various locations including New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Ganjam district of the state worth ₹1.31 crore and immovable properties worth ₹63.64 crore.
The Chief Minister also owned one 'Ambassador' car of 1980 model valued at ₹8,905 and jewellery worth ₹2.89 lakh.
The CM has a financial liability of ₹1.25 crore, which he had taken as an advance against the sale of farmland at Faridabad with the agreement dated September 18, 2019.
