Odisha couple, two kids found dead; suicide suspected

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 06:06 IST

Four members of a family, a couple and their two children were found dead inside their rented house at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light when the neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the closed house, the police said.

“Their neighbours said the house was locked for the last three days. They had not seen him and his family since Thursday,” said Sundargarh SP Saumya Mishra.

Police personnel found the bodies after breaking open the main door of the house, news agency PTI quoted the Inspector-in-Charge of Rajgangpur, G Sahu, as saying .

The 28-year-old deceased man hailed from Bihar and worked as a mechanic at Dalmia Refractories of Rajgangpur.

The police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide, however, officials said the exact reason for their deaths will be clear after post-mortem examination.

No suicide note was found from the spot, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)