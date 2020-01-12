e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / India News / Odisha couple, two kids found dead; suicide suspected

Odisha couple, two kids found dead; suicide suspected

The 28-year-old deceased man hailed from Bihar and worked as a mechanic at Dalmia Refractories of Rajgangpur.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 06:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Four members of a family, a couple and their two children were found dead inside their rented house at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday, police said.
Four members of a family, a couple and their two children were found dead inside their rented house at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday, police said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four members of a family, a couple and their two children were found dead inside their rented house at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light when the neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the closed house, the police said.

“Their neighbours said the house was locked for the last three days. They had not seen him and his family since Thursday,” said Sundargarh SP Saumya Mishra.

Police personnel found the bodies after breaking open the main door of the house, news agency PTI quoted the Inspector-in-Charge of Rajgangpur, G Sahu, as saying .

The 28-year-old deceased man hailed from Bihar and worked as a mechanic at Dalmia Refractories of Rajgangpur.

The police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide, however, officials said the exact reason for their deaths will be clear after post-mortem examination.

No suicide note was found from the spot, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)
tags
top news
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news