Odisha engineering student found dead under bridge; murder case registered

A fourth-year engineering student who had gone missing from the institute late on Monday evening was found dead under a bridge in Burla town of Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday morning, police said. Police said a murder case was registered on a complaint by the student’s father (Getty Images)

Police have registered a murder case on a complaint from the student’s father.

The student, Anjaneya Das, a resident of Jajpur district, was a final-year undergraduate student in mechanical engineering at the state-owned Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla. Police said he was on the phone with a woman, believed to be from Uttar Pradesh, when something appeared to have happened. Police said the woman subsequently alerted Anjaneya’s friends and told them to look for him.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found under the power channel bridge in Burla town. There were multiple injuries on the body.

Police VSSUT authorities had earlier issued a notice barring the students from going outside after 10 pm.

Burla sub divisional police officer Baleshwar Gidhi said the Gurla police received information at about 12:45am that a VSSUT student had gone missing.

“In the morning, some of his friends came to report that something suspicious was going on — possibly even a murder. We are investigating the matter from all angles. Based on the report filed by the student’s father at the Burla police station, a case has been registered under Section 101 of BNS(murder),” he said.

Gidhi said the students who found Anjaneya under the bridge took him to the hospital. According to them, Anjaneya had been speaking to a woman over the phone. While they were talking, a train passed by, and suddenly Anjaneya’s phone got disconnected. Suspecting an accident, the young woman phoned one of his hostel mates and asked him to go to the spot and check.

The friend and some other students went to the spot and found Anjaneya lying in a pool of blood. They took him to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Anjaneya’s father said he was on a pilgrimage in Ayodhya when he received a call around 11 pm last night about an accident in which Anjaneya had sustained severe injuries.