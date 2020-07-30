e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha minor dies by suicide as cops allegedly sit on complaint against stalker

Odisha minor dies by suicide as cops allegedly sit on complaint against stalker

The family said that police inaction emboldened the stalker to keep harassing the girl.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:42 IST
Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A police officer has been suspended following the death of the girl.
A police officer has been suspended following the death of the girl.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A minor girl in Odisha ended her life by consuming poison after police allegedly did not take any action on her complaint filed against a youth who had molested her and was repeatedly harassing her, the family said Thursday.

The family of the girl in Bhapur area of Dhenkanal district alleged that she took poison on Wednesday night.

Sources said the youth in the village was sexually harassing the minor girl while her farmer parents would be working in the fields. Though the family had lodged a complaint with Bhapur police outpost on July 1, the police allegedly did not take any action.

The family claimed that police inaction emboldened the stalker who kept on harassing the girl.

“The youth used to harass my daughter in our absence. He had also made it impossible for my daughter to walk on the road. She was very upset over repeated harassment,” the victim’s mother alleged.

Dhenkanal’s superintendent of police Anupama James said a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused youth.

“The allegations levelled by the family against the police will be probed and anyone responsible will face action,” said the SP.

The assistant sub inspector in-charge of the police outpost has been suspended

tags
top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In