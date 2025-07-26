Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Odisha police launch probe after locals allege bodies disappearing from burial ground

PTI
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 04:05 pm IST

Locals alleged that the bodies of four people, who died in the last few months, have gone missing from the Maninathpur burial ground.

Police started an investigation after it was alleged that bodies were going missing from a burial ground in Odisha's Bhadrak district, officials said on Saturday.

This has been happening since 2017, with 15 bodies missing so far, they claimed.

"My mother's body was missing after 10 days of being buried there. I have lodged a police complaint," said Tapas Samal, a local.

Kamalakant Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of the Bhandaripokhari police station, said an investigation has been started.

