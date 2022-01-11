Odisha raises upper age limit for govt jobs from 32 to 38 years

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha state cabinet on Monday raised the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for recruitment into government jobs.

Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra said the upper age limit for various recruitments of the state government was raised to enable aspirants, who missed out the opportunity because of the Covid situation over the last two years, to appear for recruitment examinations.

“The relaxation in the upper age limits will be initially applicable for three years- 2021, 2022 and 2023. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ST and SEBC categories have been increased to 43 years. Similarly, the upper age limit will be 43 years for women candidates,” said the chief secretary.

In2020, the state government announced that there will be no new jobs in the government sector except for Health & Family Welfare Department for the next two years.

The decision to raise the upper age limit comes amid persistent demand from youths who were sore over the government engaging retired government officials in vacant government posts instead of giving jobs to unemployed youths. While the upper age limit is 45 in Goa, it is 44 in Assam and Telangana and 42 in Andhra Pradesh while in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh it is 40 years.

As per the report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the net job loss in the state in the age group of 15-29 years was around 2.08 lakh between the first quarter of 2021 (Jan- Apr), to the second quarter (May -Aug 2021). The report put the total unemployed in the state at the quarter ending on Aug 31, 2021 at 4.9 lakh compared to 3.14 lakh by April 2021. According to the Periodical Labour Force (PLFS) data (2017–18), the overall unemployment rate in Odisha has reached 7.1%, which is above the all-India average rate of unemployment (6.1%). The PLFS data also showed that employment in Odisha declined by 19.3 lakh during 2011–12 and 2017–18. Moreover, out of the 19.3 lakh decline of employment, 15.3 lakh are youth.

In 2019, the state government hiked the upper age limit from 32 years to 48 years for applying for the post of lecturers in government degree colleges. The government also raised the upper age limit for applying for homeopathy doctors in government to 40 years.