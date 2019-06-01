Odisha teen set on fire for allegedly rejecting batchmate’s advances

A 17-year-old girl was set ablaze allegedly by a man after she rejected his advances at Semiliguda in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said Saturday.

Though the incident happened on Friday afternoon, the police registered an FIR on Saturday. The girl has suffered over 50 per cent burns and is being treated at the Koraput district headquarters hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

The accused is also a 17-year-old boy and studies in the same college.

Police said a fight broke out between the victim and the accused over some issue that turned ugly. “The boy then poured petrol on the girl and set her ablaze within moments,” said Semiliguda police station inspector in-charge Priyash Chhotray.

“Though we suspect it to be a case of failed romance, we are yet to know the actual reason. The accused is absconding,” Chhotray added.

Police have already registered a case under Juvenile Justice Act against the accused as he is a minor.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 21:42 IST