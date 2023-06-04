Home / India News / ‘No accountability even after 270+ deaths’: Rahul Gandhi on Odisha train mishap

‘No accountability even after 270+ deaths’: Rahul Gandhi on Odisha train mishap

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2023 06:41 PM IST

The opposition leaders including those of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), National Conference (NC) have raised similar demands.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Modi government over the train accident in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, he said, “No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately ask the Railway Minister to resign!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes as the tragic incident in Odisha claimed at least 290 people. Over 1,000 people have also been injured in the tragedy.

Collective demands for resignation of Railway Minister

The opposition leaders including those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and National Conference (NC) have raised demands for the resignation of the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and if there remains a semblance of conscience, the Railway Minister should resign. NOW!" TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee wrote on Facebook.

CPI(M) leader Binoy Viswam said, “Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign. concentrate only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign”.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Digvijaya Singh, and others voiced the same opinion. Ajit Pawar cited former railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's resignation and said that Vaishnaw should do the same.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi odisha train accident + 2 more
rahul gandhi odisha train accident + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out