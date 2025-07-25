Odisha: Two brothers, aged 60 and 58, arrested for raping 15-yr-old for a year

Two brothers, aged 60 and 58, have been arrested on Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on charges of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl who visited the ashram where they worked, police said on Friday. Police identified the two brothers, who were subsequently arrested, as Bhagyadhar Das (60) and Panchanan Das (58). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the two men, along with an accomplice, recently threatened to bury live the girl to force her to go for an abortion. The girl managed to escape and told her family about the rape who filed a police complaint.

Police identified the two brothers, who were subsequently arrested, as Bhagyadhar Das (60) and Panchanan Das (58), who worked as a cook and pujari respectively at an ashram in the district’s Kujang block. Police said the rape survivor had come across the two during her visits to the ashram and the two raped her on several ocassions,

But after brothers found out that she was pregnant, they pressurised the girl to abort. When she refused, they persuaded her to come to an isolated spot where they had dug a huge hole.

Tirtol sub divisional police officer Chinmay Raut said the accused offered to pay for and facilitate an abortion. “They lured her to a location where they had dug a ditch and threatened to bury her alive if she refused to go for an abortion. The survivor, somehow, managed to escape and narrated the ordeal to her father,” Raut said.

“She then underwent a medical examination at the district headquarters hospital, and a case was registered at Kujang police station on basis of a complaint by her father,” said Tirtol SDPO Chinmay Raut.

A search is on for the third suspect.

In the FIR, the girl’s father also alleged he had initially reported the matter to a local panchayat functionary, who offered him money to suppress the incident and even threatened him if he reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, in Balasore district, the police arrested four men who allegedly attempted kill a 20-year-old woman after failing to rape her while she had gone to take bath at a pond. The four allegedly followed the woman when she went to the village pond and assaulted her on Thursday.

The suspects also attempted to rape the woman and banged her head against a stone for protesting. She, however, managed to escape and told her family about the incident.