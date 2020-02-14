Odisha woman raped in Goa, teen arrested: Cops

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:28 IST

The Goa Police on Friday arrested a 16-year old juvenile who allegedly helped commit the murder of a young woman, a native of Odisha in the village of Salvador do Mundo on the outskirts of Panaji.

The victim’s body was found on February 11, dumped in an isolated place and was noticed by construction workers who informed the police. However, police informed that she was raped and murdered on February 8 by two persons, before dumping the body and fleeing from the scene.

“We managed to crack the case and have arrested one person. We are on the lookout for a second accused who is an adult,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaço said.

The main accused, identified as one Upendra, is absconding.

The arrested minor, who has allegedly confessed to the crime has been remanded to the state protective home for delinquent children.

The woman, though hailing from Odisha, was staying in Goa with her partner and was known to the accused.