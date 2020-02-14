e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha woman raped in Goa, teen arrested: Cops

Odisha woman raped in Goa, teen arrested: Cops

The victim’s body was found on February 11, dumped in an isolated place and was noticed by construction workers who informed the police.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The arrested minor, who has allegedly confessed to the crime has been remanded to the state protective home for delinquent children.
The arrested minor, who has allegedly confessed to the crime has been remanded to the state protective home for delinquent children. (HT File Photo (Representative Image))
         

The Goa Police on Friday arrested a 16-year old juvenile who allegedly helped commit the murder of a young woman, a native of Odisha in the village of Salvador do Mundo on the outskirts of Panaji.

The victim’s body was found on February 11, dumped in an isolated place and was noticed by construction workers who informed the police. However, police informed that she was raped and murdered on February 8 by two persons, before dumping the body and fleeing from the scene.

“We managed to crack the case and have arrested one person. We are on the lookout for a second accused who is an adult,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaço said.

The main accused, identified as one Upendra, is absconding.

The arrested minor, who has allegedly confessed to the crime has been remanded to the state protective home for delinquent children.

The woman, though hailing from Odisha, was staying in Goa with her partner and was known to the accused.

tags
top news
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news