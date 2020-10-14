e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha youth dies by suicide after testing positive for Covid-19

Odisha youth dies by suicide after testing positive for Covid-19

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:17 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Soon after informing his family members about his Covid-19 test result, Bisoi gulped a bottle of pesticide on Tuesday evening.
Fearing social stigma, a 20-year-old man from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district died by suicide on Tuesday evening after testing positive for Covid-19.

Narendra Bisoi of Badamasigaon village in Nabarangpur district had undergone a RT-PCR test along with his friends at the Community Health Centre at Sanamasigan. As Narendra’s reports were positive on Tuesday, the health department officials asked him to remain in home isolation since he had developed mild symptoms of the disease.

Sub-inspector of Kodinga police station, Latika Mohapatra said shortly after informing his family members about his test result, Bisoi gulped a bottle of pesticide on Tuesday evening. Although his family members took him to the Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital, doctors there declared him dead.

The family members registered a case at Kodinga police station after which his body was sent for an autopsy.

Nabarangpur has so far reported 4,542 Covid-19 cases of which 495 people are still under treatment. The district has reported eight Covid-19 deaths so far.

