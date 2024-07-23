Of bitter feuds and politics of acrimony

The political environment is both intense and uncertain for all the major political parties in state politics including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK), Congress (I) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Every party is baffled and unhappy in its own way with the exception of Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK)which hopes to thrive on misery and sufferings of the victims, uncertainty of the political opponents and the general disillusionment of the common people with the system by compounding the confusion during the crises times. The ruling DMK is faced with the challenge of law and order maintenance, social and political violence in public space and the growing threats of drug(s) trafficking (PTI)

The ruling DMK is faced with the challenge of law and order maintenance, social and political violence in public space and the growing threats of drug(s) trafficking. The AIADMK is still under attack from within and struggling to survive as a single unit with relentless pressure from its erstwhile leaders Sasikala and O Panneerselvam aided by the invisible string of support from the BJP to undermine and collapse the authority wielded by Edappadi Palaniswami. The BJP is yet to overcome the electoral shock and setbacks in the parliamentary elections 2024, especially of its embarrassing performance in the state far below the hype and projections it played upon the minds of the people in the state and with the national leadership. Annamalai, president of the BJP state unit, appears to be mellowed and tamed by the challenge and resistances from within combined with the restraints imposed by the party leadership at the national level after the parliamentary elections this year. The truce between Tamilisai Soundarajan and Annamalai needs to be watched with interest because of the nature of polarisation based on caste, political experience and generation gaps within the state BJP unit.

The war of words between state Congress president Selvaperunthagai and Annamalai reveals the climate of suspicion, interest and involvement of politicians from several political parties in the financial scams like Aaruthura in the state which require a greater public scan and investigations by the state and central agencies. The PMK and its leadership is deeply confounded with the dilemma of its own survival with continuous electoral defeats and an additional concern about its alliance with the BJP while the DMK and AIADMK appear to be unrelenting in isolating the party as a family camp. The VCK is considered as a crucial party which can alter the perception of the alliance formula in electoral contests. There is an element of competition between the DMK and AIADMK in building the alliance inclusive of the VCK and the bidding has already began though DMK seems to have fortified the ties with the VCK on ideological terms. It needs to be mentioned that VCK is also trying to break out of the confines of the northern districts and consolidate its influence across the state implying the adoption of bold decisions and open tactics for which the leadership lacks inclination.

This appears to be the critical difference between the NTK and other parties in daring to go alone and across the state. It must be watched that NTK is a party without any political and ideological integrity with authoritarian and autocratic tendencies of the leadership with a potential to divide the people and drag the state into bigger social and political turmoil. There is a long-term threat in its sudden readiness to enter into alliance with other major political parties such as the AIADMK and the new entrants like the Tamizhiga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). NTK is preparing for a new strategy to climb the power ladder that other parties cannot afford to overlook. There is a vast difference to the similar path adopted by Vijayakanth’s Desia Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in choosing to go alone without an alliance until he joined as an electoral ally of AIADMK in 2011 and even emerging as the leader of opposition. Though NTK leader Seeman considers himself close to this assessment, yet he is too far from any serious reckoning at the ground due to his political image among the common people as a person with eccentric public conduct, fascist political orientation, egocentric approach, characteristic unreliability, lack of political integrity and ideological bankruptcy.

DMK appears to be on a back foot with recent developments like the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy, the murder of the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Armstrong and the challenge of drug(s) trafficking in the state.

Though rumours of appointment of Udayanidhi Stalin as the deputy chief minister are being denied, the party leadership is cautiously exploring the grounds for such an elevation at an appropriate occasion before the 2026 assembly elections to prepare the transition without much turbulence in the party and family.

There is also an element of discontentment within the Muslim community against the DMK because of its weak and inadequate representation in the state legislature and government. This grievance provides a competitive edge for the Muslim community with the AIADMK keeping the BJP away and guessing. The DMK party has already launched its election committee for the assembly elections 2026.

The camping of the Governor of Tamil Nadu for five days in New Delhi and his subsequent meeting with Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, within a few hours after his return from national capital adds suspense to the state politics with a Governor who is never hesitant to stoke and engage with a political controversy at any time.

All these challenges, tribulations and developments indicate a period of deep political contemplation among the political parties in Tamil Nadu with a focus on the assembly elections 2026.

Prof.Ramu Manivannan is a Fulbright Scholar - Political Scientist - Social Activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development. He is currently the Director, Multiversity – Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Kurumbapalayam Village, Vellore District, Tamil Nadu