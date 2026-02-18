Offer letter from UK, unfulfilled dreams: How Delhi SUV accident shattered Dhaneshra's hopes, mother's lifeline
Sahil was killed when a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, rammed into his motorcycle in Dwarka.
A quiet room in West Delhi’s Dwarka still tells the story of ambition—medals hanging neatly on the wall, childhood photographs capturing moments of pride, and motivational lines like “D for Dream and Discipline” standing as a constant reminder.
The room belonged to 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed when a speeding SUV rammed his bike near Dwarka. The car was being driven by a 17-year-old minor.
Dhaneshra had high dreams, to go abroad, earn “$1000,000 a year” and bring his family out of financial hardships. The collision also brought an abrupt end to his long-cherished goal of pursuing higher studies in the United Kingdom, according to PTI.
Months away from ''Manchester dream''
A final-semester BBA student, Sahil had secured admission to a one-year Master of Science programme in Luxury Fashion Management in Manchester. He had received his offer letter and was preparing to leave in a few months.
“He did everything on his own. I had no knowledge about any of this. He would tell me he would manage it himself and figure things out, and I would encourage him,” his mother, Inna Makan, told news agency PTI.
'He did everything on his own'
According to his mother, Sahil had planned his move abroad with care and responsibility. Determined not to place a financial strain on his family, he had worked out the details of funding his studies.
“He had maintained a good CIBIL score and had carefully worked out every detail to secure an education loan for his Master's course,” said his mother.
A single parent, Ms Makan now says she intends to shut down her real-estate business to focus on seeking justice for her son.
Sahil’s mother remembers him as disciplined and focused from an early age. He balanced academics with creative and sporting pursuits. He was passionate about drawing and had a talent for art. Since childhood, he has actively participated in sports and won several medals.
Alongside his studies, Sahil also worked to support himself and gain experience. He was employed at an insurance firm, co-founded a small venture making luxury boxes with a friend, and assisted his mother in her real estate work.
Recently, he had chosen to step back from his professional commitments to concentrate fully on his final semester.
“He said this was his last semester and wanted to concentrate fully on his studies. Whenever he had time, he would still help me,” she said.
Dhaneshra died at the scene after a Scorpio struck his Yamaha R15 motorcycle at about 11:50 am on February 3 near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11. The person driving during the crash was 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, who has been detained.
The driver was caught at the scene, and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (negligence leading to death), and 125 (a) (act endangering life).
On February 4, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home. On February 10, the minor was granted interim bail so he could sit for the Class 10 board examinations.
On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the minor driver’s father had been booked under Section 199A (guardians or vehicle owners liable when a juvenile (minor) commits a traffic offence) under the MV Act, 1988.
