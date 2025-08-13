Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras high court has observed that the Supreme Court’s order on shifting stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters must be implemented in Tamil Nadu too, a senior counsel of the state government said, asking not to be named. Official: TN court says Sc order on stray dogs to be extended to state

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered picking of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, directing that they be housed in dog shelters to be created by appropriate authorities.

“The court made oral comments that they will issue instructions to Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary,” the senior counsel said.

The comments were made while the court was disposing of a batch of petitions related to stray cattle menace which has been pending before the court for four years. “The issue of stray dogs was clubbed with the case.”

HT could not independently verify which judge had passed the oral comment and an order on the case was not released.

Muralidharan Sivalingam, an activist, supported the high court vedict. Sivalimgam posted on X that the case had come up before a two judge bench of justices SM Subramaniam and Arul Murugan. “They await SC orders to sign their current direction to TN Govt. to impound all stray dog in Tamil Nadu!” the activist said in his post.

“The high court has directed the chief secretary to issue a circular to all the district collectors and local authorities to implement the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, on the stray dog menace,” said a senior counsel practising in the Madurai bench.