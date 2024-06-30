Okhla underpass in Delhi waterlogged, traffic movement restricted | Details

Traffic movement is restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police announced on Sunday. Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

"Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Police posted on X.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old man drowned in the waters at Okhla Underpass, which submerged following heavy rain on Friday in the national capital.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries, prompting the government to take measures to tackle the situation.

Two boys died allegedly due to drowning near the rainwater-flooded Siraspur underpass in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station at 2:25 PM. Upon reaching the spot, it was observed that the underpass near the metro was flooded with almost 2.5-3 feet of water.

Earlier on Friday, two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling into a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi, police said. The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen told ANI that heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next two days.

"Rain is expected to increase in the coming days in North India. Monsoon has advanced more in Eastern UP, and in the next 2-3 days, Western UP and Haryana will also be covered. An orange alert has been issued for UP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan. Heavy rain will be witnessed in the entire central India. Warnings have been issued for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall will increase in the West Peninsular region by tomorrow. North Indian states will also witness extremely heavy rainfall. We have declared heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next two days," Sen said.

Despite heavy rains lashing the national capital over the past few days, the Delhi Metro saw a significant surge in passenger journeys. On Friday, June 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported over 69 lakh passenger journeys.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded over 69 lakh passenger journeys on Friday, even as the Metro services operated without any disruption with a punctuality of 99.95 percent despite the heavy rains that lashed the city and its peripheries," DMRC said in a post on X. (ANI)