‘Old is gold’: Ajitha Vijayan continues her 18-year-old milk supply job even after becoming Thrissur’s mayor

‘Positions will come and go but you should be rooted to the ground,’ mayor of Thrissur Corporation Ajitha Vijayan (47) firmly believes in this old wisdom. When she took up mayorship last week, many advised her to dump her old profession, but she refused. She has been delivering milk to 200-odd households for the last 18 years and she wants to continue her profession, which she says, helps her to connect with people well than sitting on glitzy chairs.

After her swearing in, people of Kanimangalam ward, which she represented twice, thought of making some alternate arrangements for their daily quota of milk. But, at the break of dawn she was there in her favorite two-wheeler doing her morning grind. Her broad grin assured regular supply. The mayor believes, leaders should be grounded to get the real feel of grassroots democracy.

“I don’t like a role reversal. I have been doing this job for last 18 years and love to continue this. Positions will come and go, but you should cling on to your roots well. I feel every job has its dignity,” said Ajitha, a CPI card-holder for 20 years. Her husband Vijayan, also a party worker, is running a milk booth of Milma (owned by the state milk co-operative society) and she has been helping him in delivery for 18 years. She earns Rs 8000 to 10,000 every month and not ready to forego this profession.

“My day starts at 4.30 am. By 5.30, I am on the road and complete the supply in two to three hours. The corporation office begins at 9.30 am,” Ajitha Vijayan said, adding she had assured the party that her milk vendor job will not clash with the new assignment.

“I found it a better way to connect with people. I meet people every morning and some of them share their problems and concerns. It helps me taking instant decisions,” she said, addingl her first priority is to make the city more women friendly.

“She is Mayor next door. People like her give us enough faith in our democracy,” said Gopalakrishna Menon, a retired government servant, who is a resident in her ward..

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 10:19 IST