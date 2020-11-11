e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Old rivalry leads to double murder in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Old rivalry leads to double murder in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Police said the main accused and the victims were at loggerheads for almost five years.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:54 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police have arrested four men in connection with the murders.
Police have arrested four men in connection with the murders. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

Two brothers were killed and three of their family members critically injured after they were attacked Tuesday night by a person who was at loggerheads with them for the last few years in Burla town of Odiha’s Sambalpur district, police said.

Police said that before the deadly attack, the accused Sandeep Suna had driven a car in which some of his friends were also there and almost bumped into the two young men - Bulu Bisoi and Muna Bisoi who were sitting on a heap of sand. The two brothers jumped aside to save themselves.

“Soon after, the Bisoi brothers had an altercation with Suna and his friends. The two families were already at loggerheads over the last 4-5 years and had filed FIRs against each other. Suna left after the altercation only to return with some of his friends to Bisoi’s house and started assaulting the two brothers, their parents and maternal uncle with sharp weapons,” said Burla sub-divisional police officer Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra.

It was after the miscreants left that locals informed the police who had admitted the family to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where brothers Muna Bisoi (30) and Bulu Bisoi(34) died. Their father Pitabasa Bisoi (50), mother Sangita Bisoi (47), and maternal uncle Narendra Bhandekar (52) are critical.

Police have detained the main accused and three other persons in this connection and seized the car allegedly used by them.

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In