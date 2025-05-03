Omar Abdullah discusses J&K situation with PM Modi in 1st meet after Pahalgam attack

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday and discussed various issues, including last week's terror attack in Pahalgam, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting in New Delhi in October 2024.(PTI)

The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said. Follow LIVE updates.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Following the terror attack, India announced a series of measures in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

The Indian government cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced the suspension of all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.

Pakistani forces have also been violating ceasefire along the border for eighth consecutive day, opening small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in five Jammu and Kashmir districts.

At a key security meeting on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism,” Modi said, according to sources in the government.

“They (armed forces) have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” the prime minister added.