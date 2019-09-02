On CCTV video, Delhi man rams car into crowd, reverses and drives into people again; 1 injured

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:01 IST

A car rammed into a crowd and injured a man in Model Town area of northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The video of the Sunday night incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed a black sedan car speeding through the crowd on a busy road in Old Gupta Colony of the area.

According to the police, a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt due to negligence was registered against the car’s driver, who is absconding.

The victim, Kamal Arora, was admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment.

In his complaint to police, Arora said at the time of incident, around 9.30 pm, two persons were sitting inside the car and they had some arguments with the public.

The driver is yet to be identified, the police said, adding footage of nearby CCTV cameras are being examined.

In the video, the driver is seen arguing with locals while driving through the crowded area. The driver then suddenly accelerated the car and reversed it into the crowd, injuring one person. One of locals climbed atop the car to stop it and tried to smash its windshield, but the driver sped away.

“A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 20:58 IST