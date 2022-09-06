Home / India News / On Cyrus Mistry’s death, Mercedes Benz in statement: 'As a responsible brand...'

On Cyrus Mistry's death, Mercedes Benz in statement: 'As a responsible brand...'

Published on Sep 06, 2022

Mistry, 54 and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon after their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident while returning to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.
Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Luxury car-maker Mercedes Benz India on Tuesday issued a statement on the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Mistry, 54 and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon after their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar. Two other people, accompanying the deceased, suffered injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Mumbai.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required," the auto-maker said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time, we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery," the German auto major said in a statement.

It also said the company was committed to equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and plans to increase road safety awareness. Earlier on Tuesday, a team from the company collected the vehicle's data to be decoded for further analysis.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry: Low-key visionary who led by empowering others

“Officials from the Mercedes-Benz company visited and collected the encrypted data from the accident-hit car. The data will be analysed, decrypted and will be shared with police for further investigation,” inspector general of police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite told news agency PTI. Low brake fluid causes air to fill the gaps in the brake line, leading to soft brakes. Spongy brake pedals can be dangerous, the official said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased were not wearing seat belts, a police official previously stated, adding that the accident was caused by the driver's "error of judgement" and overspeeding. Mistry was cremated on Tuesday in Worli.

cyrus mistry mercedes
