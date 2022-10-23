On Deepotsav in Ayodhya, PM Modi says 'Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind'

Beginning his speech with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering on the occasion of historic Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Sunday. “From the holy birthplace of Lord Ram, I pass on Diwali wishes to my countrymen,” Modi said.

Modi also said people have to learn as much as they can from Lord Ram.

“Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone,” Modi said.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. This is Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

“I got the opportunity of Lord Ram's darshan due to his blessings; happy that people across the world watching Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya,” Modi said.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti". Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

PM Narendra Modi being received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel in Ayodhya. (HT photo)

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site. Modi also performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/fOvZlxpxFU — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

“Shri Ram Lalla's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights,” the PM added.

Earlier, Modi was welcomed by governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He will be attending the Deepotsav celebrations.

Ayodhya divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinwa had said more than 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by over 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots in the town.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Tableaux reaching Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Deepotsav of Ayodhya started 6 years ago with the guidance and inspiration of PM Narendra Modi. This festival of UP became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON