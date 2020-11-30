On Gurpurab, PM Modi seeks Guru Nanak Dev’s blessing to serve society

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:47 IST

Greeting the nation on Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev on Monday on his 551st birth anniversary.

“I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish the nation and share the teachings of the Sikh guru. “Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings,” he tweeted.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings,” Kovind said in another tweet.

Union minister Amit Shah also wished the nation on the occasion of Gurupurab, by tweeting in Hindi, “Heartfelt greetings of the 551st Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to all the countrymen. Guru Nanak’s thoughts will always give us the power to walk on the path of religion and national interest.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the citizens on Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. “My salutes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who taught me truth and brotherhood, away from ego. Best wishes to all of you, Guru Purab,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Last week, PM Modi had released a book by Kirpal Singh on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.