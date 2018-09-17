On his birthday, PM Narendra Modi tells kids not to be afraid to ask questions

Celebrating his 68th birthday with children at a government primary school, Naraur, Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening told them that they should never feel afraid to ask questions because this is an important aspect of learning.

Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. At the Diesel Locomotive Works, around 200 Anganwadi and Asha Workers thanked the PM for increasing their remuneration significantly. On September 11, the government increased the salaries of these workers between 50% and 66.67%.

After a brief stay at DLW, PM Modi reached the primary school in Rohania area. He was welcomed by children chanting “swagatam; swagatam”.

He inspected the library set up in the school under the Room To Read project. He interacted with 11 children inside the library, which is equipped with 800 books.

“As students, it is important to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a very important aspect of learning. If you have a doubt in any topic, ask your teacher,” he said.

Modi also stressed the importance of sports and games. “Students must give importance to the sports. It is important for health. It keeps one fit. Go out and play for some time daily,” Modi said.

“It is important to learn various skills. This will help you forever in life,” he added.

Modi then returned to DLW where he met 75 children from the slums of Varanasi. Most of them were from families involved in rag-picking. On his way back, the Prime Minister made a surprise inspection at Manduadih Railway Station and spent a few minutes at platform number one.

Yajat Dwivedi, who runs an NGO that works for child rights, said a three-year-old girl, Vaishnavi, walked up to the PM before his interaction with the children at DLW. The PM gave her an affectionate pat on the head, and she sat in his lap at the dais.

Modi also visited the famous Shiva temple, Kashi Vishwanath, where he prayed for about 30 minutes amidst tight security. The PM waved at crowds waiting to catch a glimpse of him before entering the temple premises.

On Tuesday morning, Modi is expected to gift developmental schemes worth about Rs 600 crore to his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 23:47 IST