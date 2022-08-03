On Louis Vuitton row, Swara Bhasker says Mahua Moitra had flourishing corporate career

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who on several occasions lent support to Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra found the LouisVuitton controversy discrediting for an "independent, vocal woman". "She had a flourishing corporate career and bought branded items with her own hard earned money?" Swara Bhasker tweeted in the wake of the controversy. The actor also said it never seems that Mahua Moitra hid her bag, as claimed by the BJP. Also Read: Mahua Moitra ‘clarifies’ source of money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic jibe

Slamming news reports that questioned Mahua Moitra's costly Louis Vuitton bag, Swara Bhasker said it is a stylish handbag that she (Mahua Moitra) "always flaunts in style".

A controversy broke out after a clip of Mahua Moitra moving her bag during the price rise debate in the Lok Sabha went viral. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called Mahua Moitra "Marie Antoinette" for "hiding her expensive bag". "A party that believes in TMC -- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT and alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus," the BJP leader tweeted.

Mahua Moitra countered the allegations that she hid the bag with a collage of photos where she was snapped with the bag. "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…," she tweeted.

"Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ₹10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees," Mahua Moitra tweeted as a user asked her the source of money for the legal petition that she filed against the Government of India over the extension of the term of the ED director.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON