On Narendra Giri’s death, Adityanath says all aspects being probed, guilty will be punished

The death of Narendra Giri, a top Hindu seer, is being investigated from all aspects and the guilty will not be spared, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as several political parties, including the Shiv Sena, sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the crime. Adityanath said the case will be solved soon and that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer’s death. “The postmortem will be done tomorrow… I politely request everyone to not give unnecessary statements during the process and let the investigating agencies do their work," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister, who paid his last respects to Narendra Giri, told reporters that the police under the additional director general (Allahabad zone) and Prayagraj police commissioner are working as a team. Adityanath added that several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the crime and a team of senior police officials is investigating the case.

A five-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on his body on Wednesday and the 62-year-old seer will be laid to rest in a ‘samadhi’ as per religious rites and beliefs, the chief minister said. "I remember how he gave his unconditional support to make Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 an international level event. His contribution to religious society is unforgettable. It is very sad that he is not with us today. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to his soul,” he said.

Police have said that the seer's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday. They said the suicide note recovered from the room blamed the seer’s disciple, Anand Giri, and two others for the alleged suicide. “Based on the suicide note, we detained Anand Giri in Haridwar with help of Uttarakhand police. Anand Giri is being brought to UP for further questioning,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order), UP.

Anand Giri and the two others named in the complaint have been arrested. The first information report or FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged late Monday night. SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said the case against Anand Giri was registered on the complaint of Baghambari Math ashram sewadar Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. According to the complaint, Mahant Giri was under stress and used to say that Anand was harassing him, Singh added.