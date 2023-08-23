On 'Nehru-aadharshila', BJP's 'you are stuck in past' jibe over Chandrayaan 3

An undercurrent of BJP versus Congress started hours before Chandrayaan 3 touches down on the lunar surface making India the first-ever country to land on the south pole of the moon. While most of the opposition leaders celebrated the feat, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said Nehru laid the foundation stone of space science which is now going to be world-famous. On Chandrayaan 3, Bhupesh Baghel said, "Jo aadharshila Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'".

BJP's Nalin Kohli said if the Congress party gives the credit of Chandryaan 3 in 2023 to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, then they are stuck in the past. "If the Congress party would like to give the credit of Chandrayaan in 2023 to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was in the 1960s, I can only say this is a party which is stuck in the past and has no idea either about the present or future. We should give due credit to the scientists, space organisation and the government," Kohli said.

The Congress on Wednesday made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, giving out the trivia that Chandrayaan 1 mission was successful when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

BJP's Amit Malviya said India, under PM Modi, achieved a lot more than it ever did between Nehru to Manmohan Singh. "Before everyone, from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress, start mouthing homilies and staking claim on the stupendous strides India has made in Space Technology and Missions, here is a recap of how much India has achieved in the last 9 years. The truth is, India, under Prime Minister Modi has achieved lot more, than it ever did between Nehru to Manmohan Singh," Malviya said.

Key opposition leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the success is not of any political party's. "Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!. The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country's progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity. Scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission. I applaud the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India's lunar exploration to greater heights! With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing!" Mamata tweeted.

