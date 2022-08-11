On PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe, Priyanka Gandhi says, 'Kale kapdo se...'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday countered PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe at the Congress for its August 5 protest wearing black clothes in Parliament and said the public has no question or complaint over black clothes but they have complaints over PM Modi's leadership. "Don't you beat around the bush and tell the people why you looted them by increasing the price," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after PM said some people tried to spread 'black magic' on August 5.

..@narendramodi जी



आप इधर उधर की बात न करें, ये बताएं महंगाई बढ़ाकर क्यों लूटा



जनता को काले कपड़ों से गिला नहीं, आपकी रहबरी पर सवाल है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," PM Modi said addressing a function in Panipat on Wednesday.

The August 5 protest of the Congress became controversial after the BJP claimed that being 'anti-Hindu', the Congress chose August 5 for their protest as it was the two-year anniversary of the Bhoomi puja of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The Congress protest was against unemployment and price rise while some BJP leaders claimed the protest was against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Priyanka Gandhi was not the only Congress leader to reply to PM Modi's black magic jibe. Sharing a photo of PM Modi in black clothes, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the issue about black clothes is pointless. "They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'Jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Dark clouds of back breaking inflation! Dark clouds of unprecedented unemployment! Dark clouds over the sinking economy! Dark clouds of falling rupee - closed business! Dark clouds hovering over stalling industries! Instead of cursing the Opposition, speak on the darkness you have spread," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

