On remarks against Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur's ‘Shakti’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress party after demeaning remarks against BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut sparked a political row. Thakur said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are against “shakti”, and hence are “against women, sisters and daughters”. BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut (PTI)(PTI)

A political row erupted when derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut were posted on the social media handle of senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. However, the Congress leader claimed that the comments were not posted by her, but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

While BJP demanded that Shrinate be sacked from her post in the party, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that his party is “against women.”

The union minister said, “Mahila ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan.' Congress made its intentions clear since day one when party leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would fight against 'Shakti', therefore, when they talk about fighting against 'Shakti' it means against women, sisters and daughters.”

“The sort of comment that has been made by a Congress Spokesperson is 'unfortunate' and it will not be tolerated by Himachali and Indians,” he added.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur also condemned the remarks made against Ranaut, saying “everyone is agitated after comments made against Mandi's daughter.”

The ex-CM said, "A very unfortunate remark has been made by Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut. Not just Kangana, but the way she spoke about Mandi is absolutely wrong. 'Mandi' does not mean what she has said. It is the land of Mandavya Rishi. It is named 'Mandi' after Rishi Mandavya..."

ECI's show cause notice to Supriya Shrinate

After the derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut sparked a political row, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The show cause notice was sent to Shrinate after a complaint was filed with the ECI by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which fielded Ranaut from the Mandi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission has found the comments to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought her response by March 29, 2024, by 5:00 PM.