 On remarks against Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur's ‘Shakti’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

On remarks against Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur's ‘Shakti’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 27, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the remarks made against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress party after demeaning remarks against BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut sparked a political row. Thakur said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are against “shakti”, and hence are “against women, sisters and daughters”.

BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut (PTI)(PTI)
BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut (PTI)(PTI)

A political row erupted when derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut were posted on the social media handle of senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. However, the Congress leader claimed that the comments were not posted by her, but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While BJP demanded that Shrinate be sacked from her post in the party, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that his party is “against women.”

Read more: ECI issues notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate for remarks against women

The union minister said, “Mahila ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan.' Congress made its intentions clear since day one when party leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would fight against 'Shakti', therefore, when they talk about fighting against 'Shakti' it means against women, sisters and daughters.”

“The sort of comment that has been made by a Congress Spokesperson is 'unfortunate' and it will not be tolerated by Himachali and Indians,” he added.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur also condemned the remarks made against Ranaut, saying “everyone is agitated after comments made against Mandi's daughter.”

Read more: Sukhu calls Kangana ‘daughter of Himachal’

The ex-CM said, "A very unfortunate remark has been made by Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut. Not just Kangana, but the way she spoke about Mandi is absolutely wrong. 'Mandi' does not mean what she has said. It is the land of Mandavya Rishi. It is named 'Mandi' after Rishi Mandavya..."

ECI's show cause notice to Supriya Shrinate

After the derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut sparked a political row, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The show cause notice was sent to Shrinate after a complaint was filed with the ECI by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which fielded Ranaut from the Mandi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read more: Himachal: With BJP’s agenda at heart, will connect with masses, says Kangana

The Commission has found the comments to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought her response by March 29, 2024, by 5:00 PM.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / On remarks against Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur's ‘Shakti’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On