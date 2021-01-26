On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country
Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes on India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday and praised the contribution of healthcare and frontline workers along with the youth and farmers of the country.
"Corona Warrier, cleaning worker, the youth and farmers. On this Republic Day, a salute to these heroes of the country. Happy Republic Day to all countrymen," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi as he added a video to give his message for the day. "During the last one year, we saw glimpses of our great republic and its unity on several occasions. We saw doctors and nurses serving people without caring for their own lives amid the biggest pandemic in human history," he said in the video.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also mentioned sanitisation workers and the brave soldiers of the country. "We also saw the dedication and struggle of our annadatas (farmers) as they served the people of this great republic. The entire nation is saluting these real workers who served the country during the difficult times without wavering. With new hopes and aspiration, I will wish you on the 72nd anniversary of the world's biggest republic. Jai Hind," he said.
Republic Day celebrations this year will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic with Covid-19 protocol in place. Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the proposed tractor rally called by the farmers' unions on Republic Day against the recently enacted central farm laws.
Three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi. The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.
Delhi Police have also tightened security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital in view of threats received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital. The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.
Farmer leaders have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
