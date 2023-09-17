On Sanatan row, Congress says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat first raised the issue

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said the controversy surrounding Sanatan Dharma first started when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat raised the issue of discrimination in the Hindu religion few days back. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the opposition INDIA bloc over Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Congress leader Pawan Khera and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“This issue started from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He was the first to speak 15 days ago that we have done exploitation for 2000 years. He said it on the subject of Hindu religion,” Khera told reporters in Hyderabad where the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee has gathered for the two-day meeting.

Khera was referring to a recent statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in which he called for the continuation of reservations as long as there is discrimination in society.

"We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them. Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," he said at an event in Nagpur earlier this month.

"It is about giving respect and not just about ensuring financial or political equality, the RSS chief further said. If the sections of society which faced discrimination suffered for 2000 years, "why cannot we (those who did not face discrimination) accept some trouble for 200 more years," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Khera said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has warned party leaders against “walking into the irrelevant traps of the BJP”.

“Rahul Gandhi laid specific stress on the need to have an ideological clarity. I think all of us emerged from that hall of the CWC meeting in deep thought and crystal clear clarity. He warned us against walking into the irrelevant traps of the BJP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON