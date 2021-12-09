On Sonia Gandhi's 75th birthday, PM Modi and others extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister sent his best wishes to the Congress leader and prayed for her long life and good health. Along with Modi, several other leaders – from BJP functionaries to the chief ministers of several states cutting across party lines – also extended their wishes to the 75-year-old Congress chief.

“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health,” tweeted PM Modi from his official handle on the microblogging website.

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other leaders, also extended their wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday.

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2021

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 9, 2021

My best wishes to @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi’ji on her birthday. I pray for her good health — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 9, 2021

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 75 today, has however appealed to party workers to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, according to party sources cited by the ANI news agency.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year, too, to extend support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws (now repealed) and because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.