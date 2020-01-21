On Srinagar visit, Naqvi promises development for all

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:28 IST

Srinagar: Union Minister for minority affairs, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that every student in Jammu and Kashmir applying for a scholarship will be given one this year as the government focuses on development in the region after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories and scrapping constitutional provisions that gave the state special status -- measures aimed at ending the festering Kashmir problem and integrating the region better with India.

After the changes, effected in August, restrictions on communication and movement have been imposed across many parts of Kashmir Valley and several political leaders, detained. Some of the restrictions have since been eased, at least partially.

Naqvi’s visit is part of an outreach programme that involves visits by several central ministers to the state -- to both assess the situation and to tell people what is being or can be done for them. Naqvi visited Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, inaugurated a bridge, and met delegations of locals.

Over the next five days, a group of five Union ministers will participate in eight programmes in three Valley districts — Srinagar, Ganderbal and Baramulla — meet public delegations, and launch a series of development projects.

On Tuesday, amidst tight security, Naqvi arrived at Harwan and addressed a small group of people assembled there to receive him. A number of them flagged issues regarding the development of their respective areas with the minister. “Despite snow, the turnout of people at this place is testimony that people have passion to see development of this place,’’ Naqvi said.

Quoting a famous Persian couplet about Kashmir, Naqvi said it is heaven on earth, but previously afflicted by corruption. “Millions (of rupees) were sent for development of this place for various schemes. Unfortunately, that money was gobbled (up) by a few people... Even ruling governments have become hurdle in the development of the place. Time has come to strive and make Kashmir heaven again.’’

People of Kashmir have the first right on development in the region, he added. “Every single boy or girl who will apply for scholarship will be given one this time.Every place in Kashmir will have special schemes for skill development,” he explained

Under the Himayat scheme, Rs 16 crore was given to Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 young people were trained, he added. “At Samba and Awantipore, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are being set up. Five medical colleges have been established with around 500 seats. Now people need not travel to Delhi or other states for treatment.’’

The Central government will make every effort to ensure the benefits of various schemes reach the right people, the minister said. “In the history of J&K, its the first time that Union ministers in such a big number are meeting people.”