e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘On what basis’: Oppn hits out against detention of Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

‘On what basis’: Oppn hits out against detention of Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

The two leaders have been held under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ever since the government diluted the provisions under Article 370 to revoke the special status of J&K to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Public Safety Act is a 1978 Jammu and Kashmir law, often described as a draconian measure, allowing authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. (HT Photo)
The Public Safety Act is a 1978 Jammu and Kashmir law, often described as a draconian measure, allowing authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. (HT Photo)
         

Opposition leaders on Friday questioned the government’s move to invoke the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

The Public Safety Act is a 1978 Jammu and Kashmir law, often described as a draconian measure, allowing authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

The two leaders have been held under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ever since the government diluted the provisions under Article 370 to revoke the special status of J&K to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

The detention period was scheduled to end on Thursday night. However, the government invoked PSA to continue to detain the two leaders.

“On what basis has PSA been slapped on @omarabdullah and @mehboobamufti?” Congress party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

“They upheld the Constitution of India, abided by the democratic process, stood up to separatists, and never ascribed to violence and divisiveness,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram termed their detention without charges as the “worst abomination in a democracy.”

“Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

“Detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy. When unjust laws are passed or unjust laws are invoked, what option do the people have than to protest peacefully?” the former home minister asked.

Chidambaram even took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that protests will lead to anarchy and laws passed by Parliament and legislatures must be followed.

“He has forgotten history and the inspiring examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela”.

Chidambaram stressed the need to have peaceful civil obedience to oppose “unjust laws.” “That is satyagraha,” he said.

Nazir Ahmed Laway, a lawmaker from Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called the development unfortunate.

“Former chief ministers continue to remain in detention and these are people who held Indian flag high in Kashmir. On January 26 this year, for the first time we saw no Kashmiri leadership unfurl the flag,” Laway said.

“If the idea of abrogating Article 370 was integration, then why are former CMs being slapped with PSA?” he asked.

Congress’ Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI in an interview that Kashmir cannot be governed the way it is by the present government at the Centre.

“Physically Kashmir is with us but not emotionally,” said the leader.

“The Prime Minister spoke against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Parliament yesterday and they were charged with PSA at night. You cannot govern Kashmir like this,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted against the Prime Minister for quoting “fake news” to attack Omar Abdullah in Parliament on Thursday, hours before PSA was invoked.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, who did not want to be named, said the law was equal for all.

“Everyone has to follow the rule of law. This is a law-abiding government (at the Centre) and it will follow the due course of law,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news