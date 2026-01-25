Once a bus conductor, now Padma awardee: Who is Anke Gowda, the man behind India’s largest free library?

Once a bus conductor, Gowda spent over five decades building Pustaka Mane, one of India’s largest free-access libraries, a sprawling free-access library created through extraordinary personal sacrifice.

75-year-old Anke Gowda has been recognised in the 2026 Padma Awards under the “Unsung Heroes” category.

Pustaka Mane: A living library in rural Karnataka Located in Haralahalli village near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, Pustaka Mane, meaning “Book House”, houses more than 20 lakh books. The collection spans over 20 Indian and foreign languages and covers subjects such as literature, science, technology, philosophy, mythology and history.

The library also preserves rare manuscripts dating back to 1832, nearly 5,000 dictionaries and thousands of magazines and historical publications. Despite limited staff and resources, Anke Gowda personally cleans, sorts and maintains the collection every day.

Who is Anke Gowda? Born to Marigowda and Ningamma in a farming family in Mandya district, Gowda had very limited access to books as a child. His interest in reading grew during his college years, when he was encouraged by his professor, Anantharamu, as reported by The Logical Indians.

At the age of 20, while working as a bus conductor, he began collecting books, laying the foundation for what would later become Pustaka Mane.

A life built around books Anke Gowda later pursued a Master’s degree in Kannada literature and worked at a sugar factory for nearly 30 years. During this period, he spent close to 80 per cent of his salary on buying books. His commitment went so far that he sold his house in Mysuru to support the library's expansion.

He now lives a simple life with his wife, Vijayalakshmi, within the library premises. The couple sleeps on the floor and prepares meals in a small corner of the building, reflecting the depth of their sacrifice.

Preserving knowledge for future generations Anke Gowda manages the library along with his son, Sagar. Together, they are working to formally organise the growing collection under the Anke Gowda Jnana Pratishthana foundation.

Through decades of selfless effort, Gowda has created a space where knowledge is freely accessible, ensuring that books and ideas are preserved for generations to come.