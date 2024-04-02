One arrested in Agra loot, murder case

Agra One of the four people accused of daylight murder and loot in a posh locality here on Monday, was arrested after a police encounter on Tuesday. Three others , including the servant of the victims, have been identified and will be arrested soon, as per police . Accused Raju Kushwaha in police custody after encounter in Agra on Tuesday . (HT)

To recall, a businessman died while his wife was severely injured, after the couple was brutally thrashed by a few criminals who came to the victim’s shop along with his servant .

The victim family lived just 100 metres from Vijay Nagar police chowki in a posh locality here .

“ On getting information, police reached the spot and the injured husband and wife were rushed to hospital but the former was declared dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Agra City Suraj Rai .

“The accused included Lokesh, the servant working in the shop of the businessman. He brought along two or three of his associates who allegedly attacked the couple. The injured wife is under treatment and a case has been registered at Hari Parvat police station under relevant sections. Police teams are being constituted to trace the absconding accused,” he said .

The businessman Dilip Gupta dealt in chemicals . The accused took away cash and jewellery worth of which is yet to be assessed. Lokesh, the servant was a resident of Tajganj area here .

On Tuesday, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Hari Parvat police acted on a clue about one of the accused Raju Kushwaha. Police had obtained CCTV footage of the incident and movement of accused in the area .

“Raju Kushwaha was stopped by police at Transport Nagar here on Tuesday. He fired at the police but was arrested after being hit in the right leg in retaliatory firing. He is undergoing treatment. Raju Kushwaha was seen with a motorcycle near the house in CCTV footage ,” said DCP Suraj Rai.

“ The other three have also been traced and some cash and orbaments were recovered from Raju Kushwaha,” said Rai.

Earlier on Monday evening, member of Rajya Sabha and Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman condemned the broad daylight crime at a location so close to a police chowki.

Minister for higher education and MLA from Agra South, Yogendra Upadhyay also reached the spot and took note of details. He interacted with police and assured quick action.