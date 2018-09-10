One dead in north Bengal floods, train services disrupted

Incessant rainfall in the hills of Bhutan, Sikkim and Darjeeling since Sunday evening resulted in flooding in the plains of north Bengal killing one person, amid apprehensions of the situation worsening in the next few days.

The weatherman has forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region” over the next 48 hours.

Narayan Mondal, a driver in his thirties, died late on Monday night after a boundary wall of a housing complex collapsed on him in Siliguri. While he was killed on the spot, his wife, son and daughter, all critically injured, were rushed to a hospital.

The National Highway 55 connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling has been closed while culverts were washed away at several points in the Dooars such as Batabari under Metali block.

Seven trains had to be cancelled, two trains terminated midway and four trains diverted because of damage to tracks in Alipurduar division, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the North East Frontier Railway.

There were damages to the embankment between Carron and Banarhat stations of Alipurduar division. A few stations such as Banarhat in Jalpaiguri district and sections of the tracks were inundated.

“Rivers like Kaljani and Torsha are at spate and yellow alert has been sounded. Many areas of Alipurduar municipality have been flooded,” said Nikhil Nirmal, district magistrate of Alipurduar.

In Jalpaiguri district, places like Gairkhatta have been flooded and the railway line at Banarhat has been inundated, said Shilpa Gourisaria, district magistrate of Jalpaiguri.

“We have kept our teams ready to reach out to affected people,” she said, adding that people of Gairkhatta refused to go to safer places.

“Some places at Patharghatta near Salbari in Siliguri have been affected. But the situation is so far under control,” said Joyoshi Dasgupta, district magistrate of Darjeeling.

“We have not been able to come out of homes due to flood,” said D B Subba, a resident of Patharghatta in Darjeeling district.

At Banarhat, the primary health centre was inundated.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 13:40 IST