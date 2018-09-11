Two teens, recording Facebook live video on a motorbike, hit by a truck

Two teenagers engrossed in live-streaming on Facebook while riding a bike were hit by a truck from behind in West Bengal, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Neither of them was wearing helmets and pillion rider Jishan Sheikh (18), a first-year student of Nur Mohammad College, died on the spot.

Aamirul Islam (18), a Class 11 student of Kanchantala J D Institute, who was driving the bike, was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened in Shamsherganj, about 278 km from Kolkata, in Murshidabad district. The truck sped away after hitting the bike.

”It is likely that the youths didn’t notice the truck as they were too busy on social media,” said Amit Bhakat, officer-in-charge of Shamsherganj police station, urging people not to talk on mobile phones or use social media when driving any vehicle.

Rajib Sheikh, a friend of the deceased, revealed that the duo had gone to have biriyani about 10 km from their house.

”Jishan was doing the live streaming while gorging biriyani. On the way back home, he continued his social media activity and drew the attention of his friend too,” he said.

Just before the accident, Amirul, who was riding the bike at high speed, was talking to Jishan.

“We saw the live video suddenly come to a halt,” Sheikh said.

Locals rushed both the youths in unconscious condition to a hospital where Jishan was declared dead on arrival.

According to data furnished by the Bengal government, around 1,409 people were killed in 2,718 road accidents between January and March 2018, as opposed to 1,594 casualties in 3,177 mishaps in the same period the previous year.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:18 IST