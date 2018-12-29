One more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa for for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

The forest department on Friday lodged one more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa and ex-Navy officer Mahesh Birajdar for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on December 26.

“A complaint for misusing firearms has been lodged against the duo ,” said Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. htc

