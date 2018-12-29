 One more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa for for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary
One more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa for for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

The forest department on Friday lodged one more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa and ex-Navy officer Mahesh Birajdar for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on December 26.

The forest department on Friday lodged one more complaint against golfer Jyoti Randhawa and ex-Navy officer Mahesh Birajdar for poaching in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on December 26.

“A complaint for misusing firearms has been lodged against the duo ,” said Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. htc

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 09:35 IST

