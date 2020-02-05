One more coronavirus case suspected in Odisha, at least 10 under home isolation

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:28 IST

Days after two China-returned students in Odisha were suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, another was admitted to the isolation ward of a government medical college and hospital on suspicion of the infection on Tuesday night.

The engineer, resident of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, had returned on January 24 from China where he worked in a private firm in Hong Kong, said Odisha director of public health Dr Ajit Mohanty. “We kept him under observation at the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital over suspicion of being infected by the virus,” he said. Besides, 10 other persons are still under home surveillance.

Apart from the one cited above, two students, one man and another woman, who returned from China were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack over fear of coronavirus infection. However, the male medical student tested negative and was discharged, while the test reports of the woman who studied at a university in Wuhan are yet to be received, public health officials said . Her husband is also under observation.

At least 10 other people, who recently returned from China and Thailand to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore, are under home isolation for 14 days now. Director of Medical Education & Training CBK Mohanty said special beds for coronavirus treatment in SCB hospital have been increased to 150 from 84. Each DHH in the State has been asked to reserve 5 beds for coronavirus-suspected patients.

Meanwhile, a government homeopathic medical college in Bhubaneswar claimed to have innovated a preventive cure for the coronavirus infection and has triggered a massive rush to buy the medicine. Doctors in Dr. Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar have been distributing a preventive medicine called Arsenicum Album 30 to contain the outbreak of the novel virus.

“There is already a scare of Birdflu in Bhubaneswar. With coronavirus spreading in the world, we are all scared. As there are no allopathic medicines, someone told me that a homoeopathic medicine is available,” said Ujjwal Sahoo, a local businessman.

AK Mohapatra, a homeopathic doctor at the medical college said the medicine is purely based on symptoms. “Central Council For Research in Homoeopathy has prescribed us the medicine. So we are advising the Arsenicum Album to the patients as a preventive medicine as well as a cure for the disease,” he said.