One nation, one ration card for migrants by March 2021: Sitharaman

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: Beneficiaries of cheap food grains under the National Food Security Act will be able to get their monthly ration quota from any part of the country, and not just their home districts, via a digitised distribution platform by March 2021, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

When the system is fully operational, migrant families will be able to get subsidised rations from places where they temporarily relocate for work, she added.

These measures for migrant labourers, who are fighting a survival battle since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March, were announced by Sitharaman as part of the “second tranche” of measures under Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“One Nation, One Ration Card will be implemented under which ration cards can be used anywhere in India. Without cards also, the workers can get the grains,” said Sitharaman.

Under the food security law, nearly 810 million poor Indians receive 5kg of foodgrain per person monthly at a subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the ration quota was enhanced by another 5 kg for free for the next three months in March.

The lockdown announced on March 24 shuttered shops, factories, and construction sites, rendering millions of migrant workers jobless.

The plight of thousands of workers fleeing cities, facing hunger and distress in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown, could have been eased by the One Nation, One Ration card digitised platform launched last year by the Union food ministry but it is only being gradually expanded.

It is currently being tried in select “clusters” of 12 “contiguous” states. This means the system is capable of serving only migrants who move to a bordering state in those chosen clusters.

“The digitisation is not going to solve some of the longstanding issues such as access problems due to glitches on account of Aadhaar linkages, internet connectivity and biometrics etc. That is why we have argued for complete universal access,” said Aysha, an activist of the right to food campaign, who goes by one name.