One security personnel killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector

One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, a Border Security Force assistant sub-inspector was injured after the India and Pakistan exchanged fire in the district.

Meanwhile, security forces have eliminated two terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in Gopalpur area of Kulgam district of the state.

Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from their hideout.

First Published: May 22, 2019 12:42 IST