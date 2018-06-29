One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kupwara

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Trehgam of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the Kachema forests of Kupwara following information about the presence of militants there.

Officials said that the army patrol noticed the movement of some militants in the forests in the wee hours of Friday. As the army challenged them, an encounter broke out in the area resulting in the killing of one militant.

Meanwhile, militants lobbed a grenade at an army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahgam, injuring one jawan. The area has been cordoned off and security forces have launched a search operation.

