‘One who took the party to masses,’ PM Modi meets LK Advani on his birthday

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of Advani’s birthday. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were also present.

“Hearty birthday wishes to Shri LK Advani ji who played a significant role in the development of the country and also in taking the party to the masses. He is an inspiration to millions of party workers. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Narendra Modi tweeted earlier.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

“Advaniji toiled selflessly for the development of the country. He played a significant role in making BJP national. Heary wishes on his birthday and prayers for his long and healthy life,” Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

आदरणीय आडवाणी जी ने अपने परिश्रम और निस्वार्थ सेवाभाव से न सिर्फ देश के विकास में अहम योगदान दिया बल्कि भाजपा की राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के विस्तार में भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाई।



उनके जन्मदिन पर उन्हें शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और ईश्वर से उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2020

Lk Advani was born on November 8 in 1927 in Karachi. Advani, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are founder members of the BJP.