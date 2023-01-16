Home / India News / ‘Only for soundbites…': Supreme Court allows Uttarakhand high court to hear Joshimath matter

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 03:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud directed the petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to file a fresh petition before the Uttarakhand high court or seek intervention in the pending proceedings there.

A passerby looks at the rubble of a wall that got damaged due to continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Uttarakhand high court to continue with the public interest litigation (PIL) on the Joshimath land subsidence.

Noting that the issue is already being dealt with by the HC, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud directed the petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to file a fresh petition before the Uttarakhand high court or seek intervention in the pending proceedings there.

ALSO READ: ‘Cracks not leaving us behind’: Many families in Joshimath stare at second rehabilitation

"We don't want anyone to use these proceedings only for sound bytes for social media", the top court said. The petitioner had argued that the land subsidence is occurring due to large-scale industrialisation and had sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to those affected.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, the number of houses developing cracks has now surged to 826, out of which 165 happen to be in the ‘unsafe zone’. Till now, 798 people have been moved to temporary relief centres.

An amount of 2.49 crore has been distributed among affected families as interim assistance. Blankets, food, daily use kits, heaters, blowers and ration kids have also been provided to them.

(With bureau inputs)

