Home / India News / ‘Only naam ka satya’: Omar’s swipe at SP Malik for claims on JK rural polls

‘Only naam ka satya’: Omar’s swipe at SP Malik for claims on JK rural polls

The National Conference had boycotted the panchayat and local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir that were held in October and November of 2018.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 15:15 IST
Omar Abdullah was released from detention in March after seven months
Omar Abdullah was released from detention in March after seven months(HT photo/Waseem Andrabi )
         

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the erstwhile state’s former governor Satya Pal Malik of “lying” and “shooting his mouth off” with claims that the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party boycotted the 2018 panchayat elections under Pakistan’s pressure.

“PM had said that we will conduct panchayat elections (in J&K). I broke protocol and went to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s residence. They refused to participate under Pakistan’s pressure. Terrorists also threatened yet the election was held successfully,” Malik, who is now the Governor of Goa, told ANI.

Omar Abdullah who was released from detention in March after seven months, was quick to rebut Malik on Twitter.

“Only naam ka satya not kaam ka. He never tires of lying. Lied to people of J&K before 5th August & lying now. Hiding behind walls of Raj Bhavan protected from defamation suits so feels emboldened to shoot his mouth off. Let him say all this when he is no longer governor & see,” he tweeted. 

The National Conference had boycotted the panchayat and local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir that were held in October and November of 2018 after the Centre and state government did not heed its demand of clarifying their stands on Article 35 A which provided special rights to the former state’s citizens.

The PDP had decided not to take part in the urban local body and panchayat elections citing an “atmosphere of fear” over doubts that Article 35A was about to be abolished.

Jammu and Kashmir was under Governor’s rule when the panchayat elections were held.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories and detained top leaders including Omar and Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who continues to be in detention.

